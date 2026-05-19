Brenda Marie Hooten, a beloved mother and Nana, known for her warm spirit and unwavering devotion to family and faith, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026, in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.

Born on September 7, 1950, in Jackson, Tennessee. Brenda was the daughter of the late Dallas and Marie Sikes. She remained close to her siblings, including her brother Jerry Sikes and sister Rita (Ricky) Kurt, while fondly remembering her late brother Donald Sikes.

Brenda was a cherished wife to Jesse Charles Hooten, with whom she shared 59 glorious years of marriage. Their enduring partnership was a testament to love and commitment, nurtured through decades of shared life experiences. She was a devoted mother to Shane Hooten and Sandy (Les) Parker, and a loving grandmother to Drake Davis and Sydney Davis, who brought her immense joy, especially during their cherished outings shopping together. Brenda’s family was central to her life, and she treasured every moment spent with them.

Brenda loved Jesus and lived her life guided by spiritual grace. The loss of her son, Jesse Charles Hooten Jr., was deeply felt, yet her strength and deep faith sustained her throughout life’s challenges.

She was known for never meeting a stranger, always greeting everyone with warmth and friendliness. Her hobbies reflected her vibrant spirit—she loved gardening, spending time with Bailey and Harley, beloved Yorkies and traveling.

One of Brenda’s proudest accomplishments was receiving the Volunteer Teacher Award for Williamson County, a reflection of her dedication and selflessness in serving others. This recognition underscored her commitment to education and community, leaving a lasting impact.

Visitation to honor Brenda’s memory will be held on May 20, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services, located at 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. Following the visitation, a funeral service will take place at 2:00 PM the same day at the same location, officiated by Darin Grantham. A second visitation will be held on May 21, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at George A Smith and Sons, 1544 S Highland Ave, Jackson, TN 38301, with a graveside service to follow officiated by Mickey Jackson. Active Pallbearers will be Nick Robbins, Jason Robbins, Jimmy Richardson, Jacob Richardson, Heath Goff.

Brenda Marie Hooten’s legacy is one of love, faith, and kindness. She leaves behind a family who will forever cherish her memory and the many lives she touched with her generous spirit. Her warmth and compassion remain an enduring example to all who had the privilege to know her.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.