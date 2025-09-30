OBITUARY: Brenda L. Henry

Brenda L. Henry, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away September 27, 2025. Brenda was a native of Williamson County, TN. She worked with Black and Decker for 26 years until they moved out of Franklin. She retired from Williamson County Bus System and was the attendant assisting and loving the challenged children. She was a member of Franklin Community Church of the Nazarene.

Preceded in death by parents, Joe Henry and Ruby Lee Carter Ladd; brothers, Donnie and Ronnie Ladd. Survived by: husband, Kenneth Henry; son, Jeffrey Wade Vaughn; grandchildren, Clayton and Carter Vaughn; brother, Joe (Stella) Henry; sister, Glenda (Gerald) Poteete; sister in law, Beth Ladd; bonus children, Michelle (Bubba) McCoy, Kristie (Bill) Eden and Valerie Clinton; bonus grandchildren, Tres (Laura) McCoy, Faith (J.T.) Ferguson, Ellie Eden and Ty Eden; bonus great grandchildren, Peyton, Khali and Bailee McCoy; nieces and nephews, Kim (Rusty) Welch, Joe Henry “Joey” (Christina) Ladd, Amy (Paul) Charipar, Jason (Amy) Ladd, Jennifer (Shawn) Boone and other loving family members and also beloved fur baby dog, Muffin.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Wednesday October 1, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Bill Eden, Bubba McCoy, Gerald Poteete, Tres McCoy, Ty Eden, Jason Ladd and J.T. Ferguson.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com