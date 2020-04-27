Brenda Kay Johnson Birdsall Britton, age 70, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020,in the comfort of her Nolensville, Tennessee home.

She was born May 30, 1949, in Campbell County Tennessee, to Herman and Mary (Jordan) Johnson. She was a 1967 graduate of Lafollette High School and attended God’s Bible School and Tennessee Temple earning degrees in Education. She married Dale Birdsall on June 20, 1970, in LaFollette, Tennessee. She was a devoted pastor’s wife to the congregation of Gordon Lake Wesleyan Church in LaFayette, Georgia, a loving mother to Robyn and Jennie, and a caring teacher as well. Brenda continued teaching after her husband’s death in 1976. Six years later, she met and married Timothy Britton on November 13, 1982, in Nashville, Tennessee. This union brought two more daughters for Brenda to mother, Christy and Kathy, Tim and Brenda welcomed their son, Timothy in 1984, and their daughter Ruth Ellen in 1986. An active member of Cane Ridge Free Will Baptist Church, Brenda enjoyed her time as a first-grade teacher at Woodbine Christian Academy, arid her role as a Pre-K teacher at Jenkins Day School was a blessing to her and the families she served. Perhaps her greatest joy was being Mimi to her 8 granddaughters and her 2 grandsons. Brenda was a blessing to all who knew her. She possessed an unwavering love for God, and her faith in Him was evident to all. She was an encouraging, loving presence and will be forever admired for her graciousness and humility. Brenda had a divine ability to love others well and a deep desire to share the love of Christ with everyone she met. She was a member of Cane Ridge Free Will Baptist Church.

Survived by husband, Timothy Britton, Daughters, Robyn (Stephen) Snow, Christy Leigh Britton, Jennie Marie (Cesar) Gamboa, Mary Kathleen (Jamie) Murphy and Ruth Ellen Britton; Olivia, Sophia & Lilianne Snow, Emily, Meredith, Andrew & Matthew Murphy, Audriana, Alexandra & Brianna Gamboa; brothers, Robert (Sharon) Johnson, Daniel Johnson & Wendell (Susan) Johnson; brothers-in-law, Paul (Bonnie) Birdsall & Lyle Birdsall; sisters-in-law, Carol Bailey and Crystal (David) Hersman. She is preceded in death by son, Timothy Andrew Britton; & her first husband, Dale Birdsall.

Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Nolensville Cemetery by Bro. Greg Fawbush. Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.