OBITUARY: Brenda Kay Anglin – Herron

Brenda Kay Anglin Herron, age 66 of the Bending Chestnut Community passed away July 6, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Emmett & Rosie Anglin. Brenda was a former employee of APCOM.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dean Herron; brother, Harley Anglin and sister, Margaret Anglin.

Brenda is survived by her brother, Eddie (Judy) Anglin of Lyles, TN; sisters, Linda (Bill) Crowder and Donna Anglin of the Bending Chestnut Community; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside service will be held 10:00AM Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7PM Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.