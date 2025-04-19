OBITUARY: Brenda Joyce Daubenspeck

Brenda Joyce Waller Daubenspeck, age 74, passed away on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Tri-Star Southern Hills. A native of Franklin, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Allen Waller and the late Elizabeth Ophelia Barnes Waller. She retired from Georgia Durango Boot after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and fishing. She enjoyed more than anything to spend time with her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Allen Daubenspeck and Jason Daubenspeck; grandchildren, Lucas Daubenspeck and Chloe Crutcher; great grandchildren, Hadley and Sam Crutcher; numerous other family members also survive.

A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Brandon Rediker officiating. Visitation with the family 3 hours prior to the service.