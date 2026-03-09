OBITUARY: Brenda Jean Parsons

Brenda Jean Parsons, 73, passed away on March 6, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was born and spent her life. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Parsons; her son, James; her sister, Ann Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born November 20, 1952, Brenda lost her hearing at the age of 3 following a bout with measles, a loss that came to shape her life. Through her lifelong involvement with the Deaf Church at Brentwood Baptist, she pursued one mission above all: to introduce as many deaf people as possible to the Jesus she loved. Brenda lived her faith boldly and without fear. She read her Bible, prayed openly and often, and loved singing hymns while working around the house. It was simply who she was. She devoted over 30 years to federal service, but her life’s work was loving people well and she was truly good at it.

She was a fixture at Brentwood Baptist alongside her husband Michael, who serves as a deacon with the Deaf Church. Everyone who knew her remarked on how sweet she was. She made sure no one left her presence without knowing they were loved. She will be remembered for her faithfulness to Jesus and for her longing to see deaf people come to know Him.

Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Aric Randolph at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN. Visitation is at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deaf Pathway Global, 8011 Brooks Chapel Rd #2267, Brentwood, TN 37024.

