OBITUARY: Brenda Dale Cox

Brenda Dale Cox was born to Delmer and Margaret McCoy in Franklin, TN on February 1, 1951 and passed away on December 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her parents along with daughter, Bonnie Cox; siblings, Randy McCoy, Shirley Waddey and Margie “Pumpkin” Hendon.

She is survived by her beloved children, Barry Cox and wife Terri, Ricky Cox and wife Mindy, Tammy Maxwell and husband David; brothers, David McCoy, Larry McCoy and wife Kay; grandchildren, Dyllon Rice and Maggie Maxwell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 2PM in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation from 12 – 2 PM prior to service, burial to follow in the Cox Family Cemetery. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

