OBITUARY: Brenda Craddock Sanford

Brenda Craddock Sanford, age 71 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Survived by husband, Claude “Eddie” Sanford; daughter, Tina (Kevin) Allen; son, Michael (Carroll) Sanford; grandchildren, Beau (Paige) Allen, Savannah Allen, Harper and Hudson Sanford.
Graveside services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Nolensville Cemetery, Nolensville, TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, WALLER CHAPEL, 7281 Nolensville Road, 615-776-7009. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
