OBITUARY: Breme Lou Springer (Holschuh)

Breme Lou Holschuh Springer passed peacefully from this life into the next on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Brentwood, Tennessee surrounded by her children. She was 88 years old.

Breme was born in Columbus, Ohio to Carl and Hannah Holschuh on October 30, 1931, in the midst of the great depression. Her father had secured valuable work on a new steel mill in Russia and was sailing on a ship named The Bremen the day she was born; hence her unique name.

After graduating from high school in Middletown, Ohio, Breme earned an associate’s degree from Ashland Junior College. It was there she met Jack Springer, whom she married on June 21, 1952. They enjoyed 60 years together, filled with love and adventure. Their marriage took them to many places, including Columbus, Ohio, Athens, Tennessee, Norman, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Brentwood, Tennessee. They welcomed five children along the way.

While Breme devoted much time and effort to her family, she enjoyed several interesting jobs over the years, including her time as personnel director at Athens Community Hospital. She developed a passion for quilt-making after her children were grown, and spent a number of years teaching this skill to others. Her quilts are truly works of art, and she blessed her children and grandchildren with unique quilts made especially for them. During her time in Norman, Oklahoma, Breme was a volunteer at Norman Regional Hospital.

During their retirement years in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Breme and Jack spent many fun-filled days teaching their 13 grandchildren to water ski, fish, golf and play their favorite card games.

Breme was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Maxine Lane and Carrol Keifer, and great-grandson, Denton Brown. She is survived by her children Linda (Jack) Kidwell, Mark (Susan) Springer, Karen (Andy) Rieger, Bruce (Virginia) Springer and Scott Springer; grandchildren Christy (Daniel) Brown, Matthew (Bailey) Rogers, Sarah (Jamey) Haynes, Alison (Michael) Finch, Lindsey (Sturgis) Sobin, Jason (Gabby) Springer, Patrick (Bonnie) Rieger, Lauren (Caleb) Gray, Hannah Rieger, Elizabeth (Tim) Kight, Ben (Johnna) Springer, Jackson Springer and Nell Springer; and great-grandchildren, Avery, Addie and Lane Brown, Brooks and Sage Rogers, Everett Haynes, Cameron, Channing and Austin Finch, Josiah and Vincent Rieger, Mae and Luke Kight and Nash and Cohen Springer; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.