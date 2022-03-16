OBITUARY: Brandon Wayne Alley

Mr. Brandon Wayne Alley of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, he was 51 years old.

Brandon was a native of Maury Co. and son of Wayne & Kathy Johnson Alley of Spring Hill.

Brandon will be remembered for his love of football and baseball, playing Pop Warner Football when he was young. He was a loving, caring son, father, and friend. Even in his time of need, Brandon was willing to help others. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed all seasons of hunting. He also enjoyed motocross racing and golf, excelling in both areas.

In addition to his parents: Wayne & Kathy Alley; he is survived by two children: Landon Dane Alley and Lakelyn Brenee Alley; and a granddaughter: Adalyn Rhea Alley.

The time and date of the service are incomplete at this time. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

