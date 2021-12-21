OBITUARY: Brandon Sentell

Brandon Sentell – Age 49 of Nolensville, TN. December 19, 2021. Brandon was a loving husband, father, son and brother and he had a heart of gold. He was a very proud father who loved spending time with his sons as well as the rest of his family including his rugby and wrestling families. He was also a proud fan of the University of Tennessee football team.

Survived by wife, Kara Sentell; sons, Luke and Jake Sentell; parents, Terry Sentell and Ann Bell, Randy Maxwell and Momma Lynn Pate; sister, Shannon Bradley; stepsister, Brandy Pruitt; and stepbrother, Gary Maxwell.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. (visitation 1-3 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Memorial contributions may be made to MTSU Rugby.