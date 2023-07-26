OBITUARY: Brandon Lee DeFrancisco

Brandon Lee DeFrancisco, age 20 of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

He was a 2021 graduate of Independence High School where he played football and wrestled. His passion in life was his motorcycle and he took great pride in it.

He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Gena DeFrancisco; brothers, Jason Lee and Ronald DeFrancisco, III; sister, Jessica Lee; grandparents, Ron and MaryAnn DeFrancisco; uncles, Brian, Michael and Dan DeFrancisco; many other loving family members and friends.

A funeral mass for Brandon will be held at 1 PM Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Catholic Church of Nativity in Thompson’s Station. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. A gathering of family and friends will take place after the burial at the Evermore Event Center, 1018 Parkway Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

