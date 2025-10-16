OBITUARY: Braeden Alexander Koserski

Braeden is survived by his parents, Maik and Chantelle Koserski; brother, Shaun Koserski (Kaylee); grandparents, Lois Malaga (Steve), Gil Walker (Debbie), Peter and Brigitte Koserski; aunt, Shelly Walker; Dawn Damon; uncle-father, Gilbert Walker Jr., Uncle, Chris and Kathy Koserski; cousins, Ellie, Nian and Lily, and extended family and friends.

Braeden earned his pilot’s license before he could drive and was talented like his dad and granddad. He began working as an aircraft mechanic and found his other family at the hangar. He worked hard and learned a lot from each of them because of that wonderful opportunity. He found another passion for motorcycles and enjoyed riding with his friends. His ultimate goal was to follow his brother to serve our country as an Army Ranger and we know he would have made it without a doubt! As everyone has said, “he is at the arms of Jesus”, his brother Shaun and aunt Shelly said, “God needed a soldier for HIS army to watch over us.” His motorcycle accident has left us heartbroken but Braeden will be with each of us always because he touched so many lives.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 3:00 PM at St. Phillip Catholic Church. Visitation with the family begins at 2:00 PM. If you are able to join us for visitation or the funeral mass, please wear your blue jeans and boots, or anything casual so that you are comfortable, in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please spend time enjoying the outdoors and being with loved ones watching airplanes soar.