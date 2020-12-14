OBITUARY: Bradley Robert Bednar

Bradley Robert Bednar, age 44 of Franklin, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Brad was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Thomas and Pamela (Miller) Bednar. He grew up in Avon Lake, Ohio, where he played soccer and basketball in high school and graduated in 1994. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Ohio University in 1999 and his Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University in 2005. Brad spent his career in sales with consumer product goods companies, including almost 10 years with Procter and Gamble. Brad’s career took him all over the United States, including Dallas, Texas, Cincinnati, Ohio, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Denver, Colorado, and Nashville, Tennessee. He especially enjoyed Denver and the mountains, skiing and hiking with friends and family. Brad had an amazing love for all people, for making them laugh and for being a true, caring friend. Most of all, he loved his wife and children. He spent many years coaching his kids’ soccer and baseball teams and was always there to cheer them on or to simply snuggle up close.

Brad is survived by his wife Erica (Gochoel) Bednar; son, Chase Thomas Bednar; daughter, Emerson Grace Bednar; mother, Pamela Bednar; brother, Christian (Michelle) Bednar; mother-in-law, Susan Gochoel; brother-in-law, Robert III (Amy) Gochoel; and six nieces and nephews, Ellie, Reese and Cooper Bednar and Anna, Raegan, and Jonathan Gochoel. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Stephen Bednar.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m. at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN, with Jim Taylor officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required of all those attending.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Make-A-Wish Foundation in Brad’s honor. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.williamsonmemorial.com.