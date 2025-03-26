OBITUARY: Bradley Joseph Meyer

It’s with both deep sadness and joyful celebration we share that Bradley Joseph Meyer left his earthly body to spend eternity with our Heavenly Father on March 24, 2025. He was a man of strong faith and courage. A man who loved his family deeply and devoted himself to hard work and exceptional leadership. He led his company, Trinity Real Estate Solutions, for Christ and taught other business owners to do likewise. God stood with him through every challenge and rewarded him for his steadfastness.

Brad was born on May 27, 1953, to the late Joseph Vernon and Bertha Boyles Meyer. He participated in track, band, and musical theater during his school years. His career started with a two-year technical school before joining Memorex-Telex. His further education from Dallas Baptist University led him to executive roles with major corporations before venturing into company ownership. Within 18 months of starting Trinity, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young. Later, Trinity was recognized as a Best Place to Work along with many other accolades pointing back to Brad’s dedication to his valued customers and employees.

Despite his professional success, Brad would say his greatest accomplishment was raising three sons of character, strength, wisdom and a strong faith in our Creator. Mitzi and the boys will grieve deeply for their beloved husband/father, but rejoice knowing they will all be worshipping Jesus together again someday. Brad’s devotion to his wife and children leaves behind fond memories to last their lifetimes.

He is survived by his wife: Mitzi Lee Meyer; sons: David (Nola), Stone (Brittney) and Connor (Jiae) Meyer; grandchildren: Reagan (16), Beckham (6) and Cade (4); and his sisters: Charlene (Kim) Lepler and Julie (Jeff) Thomas.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. A private graveside burial will follow the service at Spring Hill Memorial Park.