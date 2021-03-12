OBITUARY: Bradford Ray Perry

Bradford’ Brad” Ray Perry. Age 42 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021. Brad was born in Franklin, TN on August 5, 1978.

He is survived by his children, Gunner & Gavin Perry, parents, Arthur & Sharon Perry; siblings, Quentin (Jessica) Perry & Amber Perry; nieces & nephews, Presley, Lilli, Dakota & Dalila.

The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private and held at a later date.

The family has request all to ware casual clothes, sports jerseys and jeans and come ready to celebrate Brad’s life.

