OBITUARY: Bradford Ray Perry

By
Williamson Source
-
OBIT CANDLE

Bradford’ Brad” Ray Perry. Age 42 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021. Brad was born in Franklin, TN on August 5, 1978.

He is survived by his children, Gunner & Gavin Perry, parents, Arthur & Sharon Perry; siblings, Quentin (Jessica) Perry & Amber Perry; nieces & nephews, Presley, Lilli, Dakota & Dalila.

The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private and held at a later date.

The family has request all to ware casual clothes, sports jerseys and jeans and come ready to celebrate Brad’s life.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
www.williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here