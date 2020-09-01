OBITUARY: Bonsal “Sparky” Sparks

Bonsal Brice “Sparky” Sparks, Jr., age 64, of Spring Hill, TN passed away August 29, 2020.

Beloved husband, father and Pops. He was a native of Baltimore City, MD and retired from General Motors, Shreveport, LA.

Preceded in death by parents, Lillie Mae Sparks (nee’ Morgan) and Bonsal Brice Sparks, Sr.; and brothers, Edward Palmer, James Leo Palmer and William Palmer.

Survived by wife, Rosalina Fernandez Sparks; sons, Matthew (Laura) Sparks and Joshua (Lauren) Sparks; daughters, Karen (Bill Supinski) Sparks and Kristen Taylor Sparks; brothers, Darreal Palmer and Allen Prosser Sparks; grandchildren, Kayla, Brice, Riley, Alex, Sean and Jake; granddogs, Amber, Mr. Bentley and Manny; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations in Bonsal’s memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, Tennessee Affiliate, 220 Great Circle Road, Suite 134, Nashville, TN 37228. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com