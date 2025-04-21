OBITUARY: Bonnie Teetsell

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Bonnie McCollom Teetsell, who left our world on April 14, 2025 after a wonderful 87 years of life.

Born in Upper Darby, PA on February 17, 1938, Bonnie loved her years in the Philadelphia area. She spent her early years in various schools around the country, while her father served in the US Army in WWII.

As a child, Bonnie enjoyed her summers visiting a family farmhouse in New Hampshire, named “Bonnie Glen” — a place that also inspired her name. She graduated from Aldan High School in 1955 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in education from Penn State University. Her membership in the Delta Gamma sorority provided her with a lifetime of service and social events.

Following graduation, she married her college sweetheart and the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Teetsell, on July 18, 1959. Bonnie believed that the secret to a happy marriage was laughter, and their 65-year love story included much laughter as well as the love of family and friends.

Bob’s career with Armstrong World Industries started in Macon, GA, where her two children, David and Susan, were born. Bonnie and Bob returned to Pennsylvania, residing in Lancaster before moving to Hanover, MA and finding the home they lived in for 55 years. Bonnie always loved the Penn State Nittany Lions, but over those years she became a true New Englander with a passion for the Red Sox, Patriots, lobster and lighthouses anywhere. She adored her granddaughter Kim and loved living nearby and watching her grow up. She also enjoyed travelling to see her grandsons Kyle and Scott, a.k.a. her “boys” in Tennessee.

When Bob retired, they spent winters on Marco Island and then later in Naples, FL. She was often quoted as saying “how lucky am I?” They moved to Franklin, TN recently to be closer to her daughter Susan and her family.

A faithful Episcopalian, Bonnie was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Hanover, MA. and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Naples, FL. She was a dedicated member of the Hanover Women’s Club for many years (her daughter is also a member of the same organization) and served as a lay reader and on the Altar Guild at St. Andrew’s. She found great joy from holidays and she excelled at entertaining and hosting. Bonnie’s special gift was corresponding, and she did that faithfully until the day she died. Her family and friends would say that every holiday or celebration included a card from Bonnie. These thoughtful cards and letters kept her connected to family and the many friends she and Bob met throughout the years.

Bonnie was predeceased in death by her parents and her sister, Dorothy Bradly. Bonnie was especially proud that both parents are buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC. She is survived by her husband, Robert Teetsell of Franklin, TN; her son David Teetsell and his wife Judy of Hanover, MA; her daughter Susan Barber and her husband Dennis of Franklin, TN; her granddaughter Kimberly Smith and her husband Connor of Bridgewater, MA; her grandsons Kyle Barber and his wife Maggie of Hermitage, TN and Scott Barber of Nashville, TN.

There will be a celebration of life in Hanover, MA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church – Altar Guild (17 Church Street, Hanover, MA 02339) or www.standrewshanover.org (giving link); The American Heart Association (PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692) or www.heart.org or the Brentwood-Franklin Women’s Service Club (PO Box 964, Brentwood, TN 37024).

