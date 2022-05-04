OBITUARY: Bonnie Moss Peay

Bonnie Moss Peay of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, she was 60 years old.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Thomas “Dick” & Hazel Moss.

Bonnie was a Christian, and her love for the Lord and commitment to bringing His message to others was central in her life. She loved to entertain friends and family at her annual fall chili party & tea parties she hosted. She loved spending any time she could with her two children and grand dogs. Bonnie was a woman who brought warmth and love into any room she walked into and she will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Ray; father of her children, Mike Peay; niece, Cindy Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaitlyn (Chase) Chunn of Franklin, TN; son, Jake Peay of Franklin, TN; sisters, Debbie (Wally) Fuller of Columbia, TN, Kate (Kenny) Hall of Fairview, TN and Trish (Russ) Winters of Thompson’s Station, TN; brothers, Tom Moss of Lebanon, TN, Johnny Moss of Lyles, TN and Sam (Mechelle) Moss of Franklin, TN; many loving nieces & nephews and grand dogs, Milly, Rambo, Athena, and Mabel Dean.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greens Chapel Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

