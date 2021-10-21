OBITUARY: Bonnie Mae Brown Duck

Bonnie Mae Duck, age 94 of Brentwood, TN passed away October 19, 2021.

She was born January 10, 1927 in Marion, KY to the late Alvie Brown & Mary Stella Redd Brown. Bonnie was a graduate of Marion KY High School, Bowling Green Business School, attended Union University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She and her husband celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on August 28th of this year. Bonnie was a beautiful person, a faithful minister’s wife, and a devoted Christian. She loved her Lord, her family, and her church. She lived for things that matter, and was loved and admired by all who knew her.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her son, Reginald Carl Duck; sister, Verna Ruth Coppinger. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Carl Duck; granddaughter, Carrie Dyan (Fred) Granados; great-grandson, Kyler Granados; great-granddaughter, McKale Granados; daughter in-law, Dyan McKinnis; nephews and nieces.

The Celebration of Bonnie’s life will be 11:00AM Saturday, October 23, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Triune Baptist Church, 8094 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN. Judd Hayes & Reed Buntin will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Triune Baptist Church Building Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com