OBITUARY: Bonnie Lou Martin

Bonnie Lou Martin, a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, surrounded by her family. Born on December 27, 1929, in Brookport, Illinois, Bonnie dedicated her life to her family, her career, and her community.

As a respected Real Estate Agent for Crye-Leike, Bonnie engaged passionately with the housing market, bringing warmth and understanding to her clients. Her professional achievements were a source of pride, but her proudest accomplishment remained her family. She cherished the moments spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren leaving an indelible mark on their lives.

Bonnie was a devoted member of the Fourth Avenue Church in Franklin, where she made lasting friendships and contributed to her community. Her interests included puzzles, cooking, baking, and sewing, pursuits that brought her joy and allowed her to express her creativity.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Rosanne (Robert) Dalton and Kayla (Wayne) Jones; her grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Reynolds, Alan (Meghan) Reynolds, Amanda (Jimmy) Richardson, Meredith (Matt) Cossitt, Ryan Nichols, and Rachel Nichols; and eight great-grandchildren who will fondly remember her loving presence.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Martin; her son, Dale Reynolds; her sister, Billie Jean Mann; and her parents, Arlie and Edith Miller.

A graveside service to celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held on November 9, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, Tennessee. Family and friends are invited to gather to honor a remarkable woman whose legacy will live on in the hearts of those she loved.

Memorials may be in Bonnie’s honor to Alive Hospice and Stones River Assured Care.