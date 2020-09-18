OBITUARY: Bonnie Dean Stracner

Bonnie Dean Stracner, age 81, of Franklin, TN passed away September 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ellis James Ward and Faye L. Swain Ward, and brother James Ellis Ward. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Riser (Rick) and Sonja Fulmer (Jeff). She is also survived by her sister Gloria Love and a special friend and caregiver, Dewana Hale.

Bonnie was born February 7, 1939 in Kennett, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Bragg City High School in Bragg City, MO, as valedictorian of her class. She attended Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas before earning a bachelor’s degree in business education from Arkansas State Teachers College (ASTC)—now the University of Central Arkansas. She went on to receive a master’s degree in special education from State College of Arkansas (SCA)— now UCA. She started her career as a classroom teacher in Arkansas before moving to the Arkansas Department of Education, until her retirement after 30 years of service. After her retirement from the state, she continued to work with Children’s Advocacy Services, the University of Arkansas and Easter Seals, until she moved to Tennessee in 1995 to be near her daughters. She loved spending time with family and friends and helping others both in her career and personal life. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ. Bonnie was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend, and will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels, 129 W. Fowlkes Street, 107, Franklin, TN 37064.