OBITUARY: Bonni Ingram Futch

Bonni Ingram Futch passed away on June 8, 2023, at the age of 80 after living with dementia for an extended period of time.

She is survived by her husband of almost sixty years, Cecil; and three sons and daughters-in-law: Julie and Clarke Futch of Greenwich, CT; Kelley and Craig Futch of Brentwood, TN; Ann and Curt Futch of Park City, UT; plus, eight grandchildren: Serena Rawls, Hayden, Jordan, Annika, Annabelle, Ellery, Rainey and Elsa.

Mrs. Futch was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Henry E. Ingram, Jr.; and her sister, Merle Ann Ingram Wall. Mrs. Futch resided at Wellington Place in Brentwood for the past several years.

Mrs. Futch was a schoolteacher for almost three decades, both as an elementary school teacher and special education teacher, mostly with St. Paul Academy and Fairview Elementary School in Williamson County. Bonni loved kids, including her own (most of the time …). She was a natural teacher, both at regular school and at vacation bible school and other venues.

She was born and raised in Savannah, GA, moving to Nashville over 55 years ago. Mrs. Futch finished her undergraduate degree at Belmont University and her masters at Trevecca Nazarene University.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 12-1 p.m.) at Christ Church, Wallace Chapel, 15354 Old Hickory Blvd. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to Bunny’s Helpers, a non-profit that supports teachers with classroom supplies.

