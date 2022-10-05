OBITUARY: Bobbye Ann Harlan Tomlinson

Bobbye Ann Harlan Tomlinson passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 after a short battle with cancer, she was 89 years old.

She was born on November 5, 1932 in Old Hickory, Tennessee.

Bobbye Ann enjoyed 65 years of marriage to her high school sweetheart, Bill Tomlinson. Bobbye Ann graduated from Isaac Litton High School in 1951. She served as a kindergarten teacher at Jackson Park Church of Christ, where she and Bill also worked with the youth group and teenagers. They had twin daughters, Sherri and Terri, in 1955. Bobbye Ann was an excellent seamstress and loved making clothes for her girls.

In 1972 she started her own electrolysis business that she ran successfully for 33 years. She believed in presenting your best face to the world and enjoyed helping others look and feel their best. Bobbye Ann was a longtime member of Madison and Heritage Churches of Christ. She was a true southern beauty who valued faith, family, and propriety. She will be missed by her loving family.

Bobbye Ann is preceded in death by her parents C.E “Bob” and Isolene “Betty” Harlan, her sisters Carolyn Jones, Alice Craighead Jackson, and her beloved husband William “Bill” Tomlinson.

She is survived by her daughters Terri (Bobby) Gamble, Sherri (Mark) Street, four grandchildren Kelli (Bruce) Myers, John (Shelby) Street, Rachael Howell, Rebecca (Twain) Gleim and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministries.

Bobbye Ann often shared beauty tips. Here are some worth noting from Audrey Hepburn:

For attractive lips… Speak with words of kindness.

For lovely eyes… Seek out the good in people.

For a slim figure… Share your food with the hungry.

For beautiful hair… Let a child run his or her fingers through it.

For poise… Walk with the knowledge that you’ll never walk alone.

