OBITUARY: Bobby Lee Shank Jr.

Bobby Lee Shank, Jr. age 66 of Franklin, TN passed at home from a brief illness on March 1, 2024.

Bob enjoyed playing golf, riding his Harley, playing his guitar and especially watching Kentucky Basketball. Bob was born in Ipswich, England. His family traveled to Iran and several US military bases before landing in Glasglow, KY where he graduated from GHS in 1975.

He also attended Western Kentucky University where he graduated with an associate degree in business administration. He moved to Tennessee to work with his high school friends who opened JJ Ashley, an antique store in Franklin. He later worked at Men’s Warehouse, Chrysler and lastly Nissan.

Bob is survived by his beloved of 27 years, Abbie Perkins; brother, Steve; two sisters, Bethany and Shelly and their families.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, he would like people to make donations to Barren County Animal Shelter, 175 Trojan Trail, Glasglow, KY 42141.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

