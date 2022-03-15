OBITUARY: Bobby Joe Stanley

Bobby Joe Stanley, 84 Brentwood TN
Bob was born in Nashville TN on July 24th, 1937, and passed away peacefully at home on
March 10th, 2022.
Bob is preceded in death by his precious son, Michael Joe Stanley, parents; L.B. and
Nelli Pomeroy; in-laws Fred A. and Ethel Rich Marshall and stepfather Wm Burt
Marshall; brothers James Ferrell and Billy Ray Stanley.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Rich Stanley; son and daughter-in-law
Donnie and Diane Stanley, grandsons Austin (Jennifer) and Ethan Stanley. Additionally,
he is survived by his stepbrother Hubert (Joyce) Pomeroy, as well as a host of nieces and
nephews.
He graduated from Antioch High School where he met the forever love of his life, Nancy
Rich, whom he married on June 20th, 1957.
Although an entrepreneur from the young age of 5 when he first distributed weekly flyers
from a small wagon for the local grocery in his North Nashville neighborhood, in 1964 he
opened Bob Stanley’s Custom Quality Cabinets and operated for many years along with
Nancy and many other treasured employees and valued customers. In 1983, he retired
from the kitchen and decorating center and founded Bob Stanley General Contractors Inc.
and began building some of the most notable homes in Brentwood Tennessee. Once
again, he guided that business with the same quality and integrity that became
synonymous with his name throughout his entire life and enjoyed working along many
fine people and homeowners until retiring from building in 2004.
Bob continually gave back to the community and worked tirelessly for the improvement
in the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In
1971, he was a founding board member of New Horizons Corporation and soon thereafter
joined the Special Olympics Tennessee board helping bring the very first Special
Olympic Games to the middle Tennessee area.
Bob was a generous but humble man who very much enjoyed the lost art of taking time
to visit and talk with friends and family. He was a life-long athlete and enjoyed watching
all sports and playing golf at Brentwood Country Club, where he was a member for many
years. Bob loved his God, his country, his fellow man, and his 7-wood.
A funeral service will be held Thursday March 17, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Hickory Chapel
(5852 Nolensville Pk, Nashville 37211) with interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
(660 Thompson Ln. Nashville 37204) A celebration of Bob’s life will follow from 2:30
until 5 PM at Brentwood Country Club (5123 Country Club Dr, Brentwood 37027) In
lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to BrightStone, 140
Southeast Parkway Ct. Franklin TN 37064 in the name of Bob Stanley.