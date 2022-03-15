OBITUARY: Bobby Joe Stanley

Bobby Joe Stanley, 84 Brentwood TN

Bob was born in Nashville TN on July 24th, 1937, and passed away peacefully at home on

March 10th, 2022.

Bob is preceded in death by his precious son, Michael Joe Stanley, parents; L.B. and

Nelli Pomeroy; in-laws Fred A. and Ethel Rich Marshall and stepfather Wm Burt

Marshall; brothers James Ferrell and Billy Ray Stanley.

Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Rich Stanley; son and daughter-in-law

Donnie and Diane Stanley, grandsons Austin (Jennifer) and Ethan Stanley. Additionally,

he is survived by his stepbrother Hubert (Joyce) Pomeroy, as well as a host of nieces and

nephews.

He graduated from Antioch High School where he met the forever love of his life, Nancy

Rich, whom he married on June 20th, 1957.

Although an entrepreneur from the young age of 5 when he first distributed weekly flyers

from a small wagon for the local grocery in his North Nashville neighborhood, in 1964 he

opened Bob Stanley’s Custom Quality Cabinets and operated for many years along with

Nancy and many other treasured employees and valued customers. In 1983, he retired

from the kitchen and decorating center and founded Bob Stanley General Contractors Inc.

and began building some of the most notable homes in Brentwood Tennessee. Once

again, he guided that business with the same quality and integrity that became

synonymous with his name throughout his entire life and enjoyed working along many

fine people and homeowners until retiring from building in 2004.

Bob continually gave back to the community and worked tirelessly for the improvement

in the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In

1971, he was a founding board member of New Horizons Corporation and soon thereafter

joined the Special Olympics Tennessee board helping bring the very first Special

Olympic Games to the middle Tennessee area.

Bob was a generous but humble man who very much enjoyed the lost art of taking time

to visit and talk with friends and family. He was a life-long athlete and enjoyed watching

all sports and playing golf at Brentwood Country Club, where he was a member for many

years. Bob loved his God, his country, his fellow man, and his 7-wood.

A funeral service will be held Thursday March 17, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Hickory Chapel

(5852 Nolensville Pk, Nashville 37211) with interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

(660 Thompson Ln. Nashville 37204) A celebration of Bob’s life will follow from 2:30

until 5 PM at Brentwood Country Club (5123 Country Club Dr, Brentwood 37027) In

lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to BrightStone, 140

Southeast Parkway Ct. Franklin TN 37064 in the name of Bob Stanley.