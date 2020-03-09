Bobby Gentry, age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away March 5, 2020. He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Zeb & Trudy Gentry.

He was a member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. Bobby was a 1946 graduate of Battle Ground Academy. He graduated from Vanderbilt/Peabody. He was the owner and operator of Martin Tohrner Co. Bobby was also a beloved Math teacher and coach at Hillsboro School (Williamson County), Sewanee Military Academy. Montgomery Bell Academy, Franklin High School, Battle Ground Academy, and Brentwood Academy.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jane Britt Gentry Lamb. Bobby is survived by his wife of 69 years, Peggy Sweeney Gentry; son, Bob Gentry (Cecile) of Franklin, TN; brother Jimmy Gentry of Franklin, TN, sister Frances Binkley of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Calvert (Jason) McMahan, Brenna Gentry and Jenni Gentry; great-grandchildren, Preston and Holden McMahan, Wyatt Stegall and Harrison Gentry.

Funeral service will be 2:00PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brad Perry and Jaman Bass will officiate. Burial will follow at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Carlton Flatt, Ricky Bowers, and all former students, athletes and colleagues.

Memorials may be made to Blue Monarch, P.O. Box 1207 Monteagle, TN 37356, The Jason Foundation, 18 Volunteer Dr Hendersonville, TN. 37075 or the Nashville Rescue Mission. Visitation will be held 5-9:00PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 and one hour prior to the service Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com