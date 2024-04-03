OBITUARY: Bobby Gene Cockrell

Bobby Gene Cockrell, age 78, husband of Wanda Cole Cockrell, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Born on May 18, 1945, in Summertown, Tennessee, Bobby was the son of the late Leonard Cockrell and the late Goldie Scaneland Cockrell.

He married Wanda Cole on July 31, 1966, and their union blessed them with two sons, Bobby and Alan. Bobby dedicated thirty-seven years of his career at Leadec, where he served as a certified hazardous waste personnel. He immensely enjoyed going for walks with their dog, Sully.

A true outdoorsman, he loved doing yard work and planting trees from seedlings. Bobby also had a passion for knife collecting and avidly supported the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators and vacationing with family. Bobby was of the Church of Christ faith.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Bobby (Shelly) Cockrell, Jr. of Bonaire, Alan (Alyse) Cockrell of Arlington, TN, sisters, Margie (Charles) Williams of Lawrenceburg, TN, Wanda (J.D.) Moore of Lawrenceburg, TN, Linda (Larry) Bryson of Summertown, TN, Connie (Barry) Davis of Pulaski, TN, brothers, Danny (Debbie) Cockrell of Ethridge, TN, Jerry Cockrell of Summertown, TN, Steve Cockrell of Summertown, TN, Roy (Carolann, Lynn) Cockrell of Franklin, TN, brothers and sisters in law, Patricia (Randall) Moore of Lawrenceburg, TN, Mary Alice (Clifford) Tidwell of Lawrenceburg, TN, Carl Gene (Deann) Cole of Lawrenceburg, TN, Gearldean Kaye (Tank) Reedy of Leoma, TN, Roger (Cheryl) Cole of Five Points, TN, Phyllis (Michael) Polk of Lawrenceburg, TN, Randy (Shannon) Cole of Lawrenceburg, TN, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews, and honorary grandchildren, Brady and Lily Potthast.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jewell Isbell, Ruby Manning, brothers, Shearld Cockrell, William Cockrell, Ernest Cockrell, Larry Cockrell, Jimmy Cockrell, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Clifford Tidwell, Tank Reedy, Sherry & Treg Cotton, and Stephen Douglas Cole.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 4:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Roger Cole officiating. A visitation will also be held on Friday from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

