OBITUARY: Bobby Gail Givens

Bobby Gail Givens, born on September 3, 1935, in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on February 24, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Preceded in death by his daughter Adelynn Gail Givens and parents Luther and Gertrude Givens.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Faye Givens; daughters Rhonda (James) Franks and Donna Givens; grandchildren Adelynn Franks (Eli Pavon), Christopher (McClain) Franks, Julianna (Luke) Cole, and Lance Carney (Hannah Scheffer); great-grandchildren Gabriel Chapman, Maxwell Chapman, Sophia Franks, Coco Franks, J.C. Franks, William Cole, and Clementine Cole; and sister Nancy Brooks as well as numerous friends and loved ones.

Bobby was known for his reserved nature and the way he simply told it like it was. He had a love for the outdoors, being an avid hunter and fisherman, and spent many cherished moments immersed in nature. In his younger years, he excelled in horse training, participating in steeplechase events. His enthusiasm for travel took him out west, where he would enjoy hunting trips with his loved ones, especially memorable outings with Jimmy and Christopher.

Bobby was affectionately known as “Pappy” by all his grandchildren, and his greatest love was for his great-grandchildren. He devoted much of his time to them, sharing his passion for the outdoors and instilling a love for adventure.

Bobby’s legacy lives on through his family, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 11:00am at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.