OBITUARY: Bobby Carroll “Bob” Headen

Bobby Carroll (Bob) Headen, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away March 9, 2025.

He was born in Beaumont, TX to parents James Tom and Doris.

Bob was a longtime member of South Main Baptist Church in Houston, TX, Central Baptist Church in Livingston, TX and Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, TN.

He is survived by his son Richard (Teri) Headen, daughter Marcie (Kathi) Headen, grandchildren Aaron (Lexi) Headen, Emma (Nash) Fleet and Anna (Beau) Sandage; great grandchildren Alden Headen, Rowan Headen, Callie Headen, Rylan Fleet and Teddy Sandage and many other loving family members.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Helen Richards Headen; father James Thomas Headen; mother Doris Moreland Miller; stepfather Percy Miller; sister Elaine Headen.

A funeral service will be held at 2PM Friday, March 14, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating.

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.