OBITUARY: Bobby Bratcher

Bobby Lee Bratcher, age 74, of Franklin, TN, passed away on December 20, 2025.

It is with great sorrow that we report the peaceful passing of our beloved Bobby, who bravely battled cancer for the last three years. Bobby was an adored and devoted husband for 49 ½ years. He was also an incredible son, brother, brother-in-law, godfather, and friend.

He always put others before himself and made everyone feel cherished and loved. He never met a stranger! He was the most kind hearted, considerate, thoughtful, loving, caring, generous, and unselfish person to all those who called him their friend. Bobby loved music, cars, nature, his pets, working in the yard, fishing, reading, traveling, and spending time and cruising with family and friends. Later in life he developed an unexpected love for football games.

Bobby was born on May 29, 1951, in Berea, KY, the son of Ronzo Eugene Bratcher and Alma Lorine Crutcher. He graduated from Lebanon High School, in Lebanon, TN. He was a member at The Church at West Franklin. He retired as a Senior Field Technician for GeoServices.

Bobby will be missed immensely. We are so grateful for his life on earth, blessed by his love, the impact he had on our lives, and will continue his legacy of love for God and others.

Bobby was a devoted family man and is survived by his loving wife of 49 ½ years, Darryl Durham Bratcher; his mother Alma Lorine Crutcher; his sisters Beverly Carol Bratcher, and Tanya Monique Sellars; as well as his loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Ronzo Eugene Bratcher, and his brother Billy Ray Bratcher.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bobby’s honor be made to Alive Hospice, or to a charity of their choice.