OBITUARY: Bobbie S. (Baker) Headley

Mrs. Bobbie S. Baker Headley, age 85, of Spring Hill, TN and formerly of Jemison, AL, went to be with the lord peacefully at her residence on September 24, 2022.

She was born in Alabaster, AL to the late Charlie and Willie Baker.

She was a Homemaker and loved and enjoyed her family very much. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dean Headley, grandson, Ricky Headley, Jr., siblings, Charles, Billie, Helen, Jim, Ellis, Mary, Johnny, and Baby Gerald Baker, son-in-law, Don Adams, daughter in law, Tracy Headley.

Survivors include her sons, Greg (Kay) Headley of Thorsby, AL, Former Williamson County, TN Sheriff Ricky (Melissa) Headley of Spring Hill, TN, daughters, Sharon Adams of Panama City Beach, FL, Janet (Wayne) Dunnaway of Clanton, AL, grandchildren, Rachel (Barney) Dunnaway, B.J. (Jamie) Giles, Pete Wilson, Maliah Giles, Matt (Haley) Headley, Charlotte (Kevin) Mims, Kevin (Lisa) Goodwin, Eleven great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She loved music and was an avid piano player. She made certain the home her children grew up in was always filled with music.

Saturday was a favorite time for many at the Headley home. That’s the day neighbors from all over the small Alabama town would begin showing up at the Headley home. It wasn’t long before she was sitting at the old upright piano, with the rest of the family standing around her as she played and lead the rest in singing. It would be one old time favorite gospel song after another lasting sometimes until midnight or later.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept 29th from 5-7:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home in Clanton, Al.

There will be a graveside service prior to burial Friday, Sept 30th at 1:00 pm in Midway Memorial Gardens, Jemison, AL, Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating.

Serving as Pallbearers are BJ Giles, Matt Headley, Pete Wilson, Kevin Goodwin, Kevin Mims, Chase Giles, Caleb Giles, Braxton Giles and Glen Briley.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Headley’s with arrangements in Tennessee and Martin Funeral Home Clanton, AL is assisting the family in Alabama. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

