OBITUARY: Bobbie Anna McHaney Hasty

It is with great sadness but also with much thankfulness to God for a well lived life that we announce the passing of our Nan. Bobbie Anna McHaney Hasty left the world to go to her heavenly home on June 22, 2025. Bobbie was born on July 28, 1936.

She is proceeded in death by her beloved friend Leon Martin, parents Ollie and Elsie McHaney and brothers John and Tommy McHaney. She is survived by her children Ty (Lisa) Hasty, Rhonda (Johnny) Wicks, Grandchildren Rachel (Daren), Lauren (Andrew), Mandi (Ned), Shelton (Liz), and Great granddaughters McHaney, Alba, Elsie Grai, Tatum, Evelyn, Lola and Maggie.

Her family meant the world to her and she absolutely loved family gatherings. She was a loving matriarch for the family, strong and steady. She was always there when we needed her.

She was known for her homemade biscuits, poundcake and Thanksgiving cornbread dressing. She was an extraordinary painter, as well as a wonderful listener and caring, devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

She will be missed like no other but the memories will never fade away.