OBITUARY: Bob Mitchell

Mr. Robert “Bob” Michael Mitchell, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2024 with his family by his side. He was born in Knoxville, TN to the late William and Mildred Evans Mitchell. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army. He then worked for General Motors until his retirement. Bob got his commercial driver’s license and drove a school bus in Williamson County, TN. He coached his sons through football, baseball, and basketball. Bob was a 32˚ Mason at the Germantown, OH lodge. He was a devoted husband to his wife and loving father to his children.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Mitchell; sons, Rob Mitchell and his wife Kim and Jason Mitchell and his fiancée Kristin Stogner; grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Grayson, and Colton; siblings, Margaret Wright, Bill Mitchell and his wife Judy, and Judy Bellus and her husband Barton; sister-in-law, Paula Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Military Honors will take place Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

