OBITUARY: Blanton ‘Scrappy’ Smith Jr.

Blanton “Scrappy” Smith, Jr. age 88 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Blanton, Sr. & Margaret Smith.

Scrappy is preceded in death by his brother, Morton Packard Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Wray Smith; daughters, Alison Smith and Ellen Smith (Jim) Simpson; sister, Judy (Stanton) Tuttle; three grandchildren; his beloved toy poodle, JJ.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, December 8, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Joe Copolo will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

