OBITUARY: Blanche Virginia Dubé

Our dear matriarch, Blanche Virginia Sneed Dubé, born December 27, 1937 passed away October 29, 2023 at 85 years surrounded by love. She was a dearly beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

She lived a long and experienced life. She had great sorrow and great joy but she always tried to find peace and love. She was a caring and loving mother, wife and family member. She had many friends and shared a lot of laughs. She worked too hard and deserved more. Her family was always her first priority and joy in life. She loved to play poker (and usually won), nature and being outside. Her sense of humor would always make us laugh.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Anne Dosedel; son, Jason Phillip (Diane) Mumford-Sohns; grandchildren, QuennaFisher, Avery (Vincent) Burch, Ivey Dosedel, Helen Dosedel, Nash Mumford-Sohns; great-grandchildren, McKenna Holt, Kathrynn Burch, Owen Burch, Londyn Burch, Davina Childs; sister, Paula Anderson; brother, David Sneed; many other friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Dubé; gorgeous daughter, Terry Lynn Fisher; sister, Betsy Lang; brothers, Jack, Bud, and Bill Sneed.

The last few months she found great joy and freedom in the loving environment of her granddaughter Avery Burch and her husband Vincent Burch and their children Kathrynn, Londyn, and Owen. She will be dearly missed, never forgotten, and always loved. Now joyfully our Lord has called her home where she is reunited with many loved ones who went before her.

In memory of her passing we would like you to light a candle, say a prayer and have a White Russian in her honor. As she said, “I guess I’m getting old.”

We love you Mama. Rest in peace.

