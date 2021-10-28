OBITUARY: Billy Roy Eatherly, Sr.

Billy Roy Eatherly, Sr. – Age 86 of Nolensville, TN. October 25, 2021.
Preceded in death by wife, Mary Lou Eatherly; and daughter, Pam Eatherly.
Survived by daughter, Teresa Roberts; sons, Billy Roy Eatherly, Jr. and Randy Eatherly; grandchildren, Max Roberts, Sarah Roberts, Tanner Eatherly and Mary Lauren Eatherly; sister, Peggy (Jimmy) Manners.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 29, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.