OBITUARY: Billy Ronald Officer

Billy Ronald Officer, age 85 of Lynnville, TN, formally of Franklin, TN, passed away February 18, 2022.

Preceded in death by, parents, William and Jewell Pittman Officer, wife, Betty Jo Officer, sister, Janelle Whilhoite, and brother, Walter Officer.

Survived by, son, Jeff Officer (Carla); daughter, Lanette Officer; grandchildren, JC and Olivia Officer.

A funeral service will be conducted, at 11:00 AM February 21, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 3-6:00 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stillwaters Cowboy Church.

