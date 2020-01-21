Billy Rivers, age 75 of Franklin, TN passed away January 19, 2020.

Born in Williamson County, TN to the late Percy Cleveland Rivers, Sr. & Fannie Gray Stephens Rivers. He retired from the City of Franklin as a supervisor with the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Holt Rivers; sister, Fannie Mae Rivers; brother, Percy Dorris Rivers. Survived by his daughters, Shelby Delgado and Suzanne (Arturo) Vega; grandchildren, Lee Vega, Billy Vega, Mariana Barbara Vega, Shelly Furlough, Angel (Brandon) Lane, (son) Brandon (Michelle) King and Scotty Furlough; great-grandchildren, Briana Furlough, Talia Peluffo, Lauren King, Kaylee Lane and Carlee Lane.

Funeral service will be 2:00PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan McElhaney officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com