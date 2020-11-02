OBITUARY: Billy Ray “Rat” Lancaster

Billy Ray “Rat” Lancaster, 68, resident of Franklin, passed away Friday, October 30 at Williamson Medical Center.

A memorial service for Rat will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, November 6 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home with Keith Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

Born May 3, 1952 in Williamson County, he was the son of the late Raymond and Odell Capley Lancaster. He worked as a mechanic/repo man for Alexander Classic Cars for over 30 years. He was known as one of the better motorcyclists in the Columbia area and a good friend that was loved by all.

He is survived by his children: Shenna Rose Love, Jeff (Fonda) Wright, Geno (Jennifer) Wright, Dawn (Chris) Westfield, all of Columbia, Stephanie (Joe) McClendon of Mt. Pleasant, Tabatha Holliday of Murfreesboro and Buddy Gidcomb of Columbia; sister: Debbie Proffitt of Columbia; numerous grandchildren; special nephew: Stephen “Jess” Peach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Ronnie Lancaster.