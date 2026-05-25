Billy Hunter Obituary

He died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Preceded in death by his father, Buford Ray (Blackie) Hunter, mother, Doris (Smith) Hunter, brothers, Murray Hunter and David (Chief) Hunter, sister Sue Shivers.

Survived by wife, Peggy Dwyer Hunter, sons Charles (Valerie) Hunter, Ben (Brandi) Hunter, daughters Tammy (Phil) Parker, Penny Grice and Jennifer Hunter. Brother-in-law, Bobby Shivers and sister-in-law Phyllis Hunter. Ten grandchildren, Emily Carney, Christina (Josh) Jackson, Josh (April) Hunter, Samantha (Calen) Cruse, Jailynne (Travis) Johnston, Caitlin (Drew) Akins, Caroline (Nick) Hodges, Travis, Georgia and Charlotte Hunter. Nine great-grandchildren. Many beloved nieces, cousins, and friends.

Retired from Ford Glass Plant. Billy Ray served as constable 4th Civil District for 38 years. Ran a successful deer processing business, The Deer Barn. Known for his sausage. Loved to fish and hunt, always sharing his knowledge, experiences and stories with every young hunter. He believed that they should be able to “live off the land”. “You may never have to use this knowledge, but you’ll have the skills to do it”.

Quick-witted, a prankster, entertainer.

Loyal friend. Stood strong in his beliefs and convictions.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

I believe his last words to us would be from the song Save the Roses.

You are missed.

Funeral Services Provided By

Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.