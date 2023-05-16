OBITUARY: Billy Neal Price

Billy Neal Price of Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, TN entered into rest on May 14, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on October 16, 1946, in Lawrenceburg, TN to the late Lesley Neal and Mattie Jacobs Price.

Mr. Price was a native of Aiken, SC but made North Augusta, SC his home for 26 years. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Mr. Price was a 1964 graduate of Aiken High School and a 1971 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Engineering. He was an avid South Carolina Gamecocks fan. Mr. Price was a season ticket holder to Carolina football games for nearly 40 years.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1968-1974. Mr. Price was a former employee of the Graniteville Company, and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, where he retired in 2017 as a mechanical engineer.

Over the years, he was a member of the Aiken church of Christ in Aiken, SC, Central Church of Christ in Augusta, GA and Spring Meadows church of Christ in Spring Hill, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lola Rebecca Smith Price of Spring Hill, TN; a daughter, Caroline Price Sparrow (Ronald Jr.), also of Spring Hill, TN, and one granddaughter, Lola Ann Sparrow.

He is also survived by his two sisters, Linda Price Griffin, of Aiken SC; and Margaret “Susie” Gantt (Ted) of Aiken, SC. He leaves behind four nieces and nephews, Lesa Courtney Brooks of Aiken, SC; William Lesley Gantt (Nicole) of Aiken, SC; Michelle Gantt King (Bob) of Aiken, SC; Nicole Gantt Lancaster (Austin) of Aiken, SC, and eight great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Aveanna Hospice of Franklin, TN for their extensive care, love and help.

Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home is handling cremation services. There will be a private family burial at a later date at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery in Graniteville, SC. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the three following organizations: Brain Support Network, brainsupportnetwork.org, PO Box 7264 Menlo Park, CA 94026; University of South Carolina church of Christ campus ministry, 720 Longtown Rd. Columbia, SC 29229; or Palmetto Bible Camp; 126 Chatham Circle, Madison, AL 35758.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/