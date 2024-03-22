OBITUARY: Billy ‘Kent’ Phillips

Billy “Kent” Phillips (July 30, 1950-March 20, 2024) ran into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his loving family.

Rarely in life do you meet people whose light is incredibly bright and pure. Kent was such a person. He poured his life out in true Christian service to others. He was quite intelligent and had a degree and short career in electrical engineering, but Kent found his true calling as a minister.

Kent had an open heart and an open home policy. At any given time, you could find him sitting at his kitchen table making his famous coffee for a friend in need of sage advice or a listening ear. Kent was also famous for spontaneously breaking into song, with Motown being his top choice. It was his icebreaker and allowed him to instantly connect with strangers on a heart level.

He spoke to crowds and was a charismatic leader, but his true gift was his wise advice and the kind way in which he encouraged and saw the good and beauty in others, especially those in crisis. Kent was a natural encourager and earned the nickname “God’s cheerleader.” He truly left you in better spirits and feeling uplifted after being in his presence.

Most of all, Kent truly loved teens. You could often find him driving a van full of teens to the beach or to youth events, giving them a safe place to land any time of day or night, feeding them mountains of food, and oftentimes even providing them a place to live without complaint. Many of those teens are now adults who credit Kent with helping them navigate difficult and uncertain times in their early years. He was truly a father figure and dear friend to many.

When cerebral amyloid angiopathy nearly took Kent’s life in 2014 due to a near-fatal stroke, he was left paralyzed and homebound. Like the true light he was, Kent used his difficulties and suffering as a way to connect to and encourage others. From his place of pain and brokenness, he was tireless in his concern and care for others, most of all his loving wife, Brenda.

Kent leaves behind an incredible legacy of love that will surely echo into eternity. He is grieved, deeply loved, and survived by his loving wife Brenda, son Aaron (Amanda), daughter Danielle Phillips Schellenberg (Justin Schellenberg), and Ben (Lydia), and his 13 adoring grandchildren: Wyatt, Juliette, Kaleigh, Aubrey, Beckett, Gwyneth, Gideon, Maxwell, Kinsley, Asa, Madeline, Ezra, and Zuri, and his caring brother and sister Larry (Valerie) and Patsy Ives (Les), and many loving nieces and nephews.

Kent is preceded in death by his loving parents Malcolm Phillips and Maxine Easom Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a fund to assist Brenda, Kent’s widow, with the many medical expenses that Kent incurred in the last 10 years of life. https://gofund.me/eca0641a

Memorial service to be held Sunday, March 24th at 2 pm at New River Church, 1153 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

“I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened so that you may know what is the hope of his calling, what is the wealth of his glorious inheritance in the saints, and what is the immeasurable greatness of his power toward us who believe, according to the mighty working of his strength.” Ephesians 1:18-19.

