OBITUARY: Billy Joe Gray

Billy Joe Gray – Age 87 of Spring Hill, TN. April 10, 2021.

Survived by daughter, Brenda Bater; son, Bill (Linda) Gran; grandchildren, Hunter Jackson Standridge and William Mason Standridge.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Chapel, 130 Old Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN 37064. Interment Maxwell Cemetery, Winchester, TN at 2:00 p.m.

Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211, 615-331-1952.