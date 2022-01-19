OBITUARY: Billy Joe Cox

Billy Joe Cox, age 67 of the Leipers Fork Community passed away January 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was a lifelong resident of Williamson County where he was deeply loved by his family and friends. Billy Joe was the owner and operator of Cox Roofing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar “Shorty” & Mary M. Cox; brothers, Donald Cox & Daniel Cox; sisters, Margaret Blackburn & Sue Carroll.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sherry Dodd Conner of the Leipers Fork Community; sons, Keith Cox of Lewisburg, TN and Thomas Conner of Leipers Fork; daughter, Amy (David) Whitehouse of Leipers Fork; brothers, Jerry Lloyd Cox of Howenwald, TN and Larry Wayne (Alma) Cox of Howenwald, TN; sisters, Barbara Roberts of Columbia, TN, Mary Lee “Lou” Dobbins of Pulaski, TN, Pauline (Bruce) Whitwell of Mt. Pleasant, TN and Kathy Green of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Destiny Whitehouse, Emma Conner, Kaitlyn Conner & Claudia Cox, and many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 21, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Raymond Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Pond Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Thomas Conner, David Crafton, David Whitehouse, Charles “Tubby” Victory, Christopher Bourgeois, and Jace Coleman.

