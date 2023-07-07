OBITUARY: Billy Hood

Billy Hood, age 72, husband of Caroline Hood, and a resident of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in Baker Cemetery in Hickman County with military honors provided by the United States Army. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on November 17, 1950, in Maury County, Billy was the son of the late James Henry Hood and the late Dora Beard Hood. He attended Tennessee Preparatory School in Nashville where he was very active in sports. Billy married Caroline Baker on January 24, 1970, and together they had two children. He worked over forty-three years for the City of Franklin before retiring in 2012. Billy was extremely involved as a Boy Scout and was granted the highest honor possible, and he travelled all over the United States as an Eagle Scout. Billy enjoyed playing horseshoes, basketball, cards, and checkers. Above all, he was a family man and especially loved being involved in his grandchildren’s lives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Jimmy) Harris of College Grove, brothers, Henry Hood of Marshall County, James Thomas (Nora) Hood of Hickman County, grandchildren, Cody Dewayne (Pashen) Hood, Lindsey (Paul) Harris-Stewart, great grandchildren, Kylie, Brantley, Addyson, Cherokee, Jeremiah, Tristan, Georgia, Cayson, Freyja, brothers and sisters in law, Steve (Carol) Baker, Angela (Randy) Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Billy Dewayne Hood, sisters, Emma Hattie Eatherly, Lilly Hood, Lizzy Hood, and brothers Dewey Hood, Wesley Hood, and Cleveland Hood.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Harris, Cody Hood, Paul Stewart, Carl Scott, Jonathan Jones, Joshua Jones, Roger Baker, Jamie Hood, and Rocky Hood. Honorary pallbearers will include James Thomas Hood, Steve Baker, Henry Hood, Randy Jones, and Frank Beard.

