OBITUARY: Billy Gower Dial

Billy Gower Dial, 83, of Brentwood, Tennessee, formerly of Culleoka, Tennessee passed away at Somerfield Health Center on May 10, 2024.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Robert and Katherine Hamlett Dial, brother Charles Dial and sister Kathy Gifford.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Barbara Calvert Dial, daughter Marjorie (Scott) Mennen, son Michael (Jackie) Dial, brothers Bobby (Joann) Dial, Don (Judy) Dial, Jimmy Dial, sister-in-law Laura Dial, grandchildren Douglas (Cassidy) Mennen, Amanda Mennen, Andrew Dial, Devin Kelch, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Culleoka High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He was a systems analyst at National Life & Accident Insurance and retired from General Electric Information Systems. He was a long time member of Brenthaven Church.

Billy became an accomplished painter after he retired; family and friends enjoy many of his paintings in their homes. He loved hiking, fishing, woodworking and Vandy basketball.

A short graveside service will be held Friday, May 24th at 1 pm at Friendship Cemetery in Culleoka. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 25th from 12:30 to 2 followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at Brenthaven Church, 516 Franklin Road, Brentwood. https://www.oakesandnichols.com

Donations in memory of Billy Dial may be made to Sacred Sparks Ministry or Brenthaven Church, both at 516 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027.

