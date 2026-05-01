Billy Gene “Bill” Jack, age 92, passed away on April 28, 2026, at Helia Healthcare in Energy, Illinois, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 4, 1933, in Marion, Illinois, the son of Carl and Anna (Foster) Jack. Bill married Marjorie Dahmer on June 15, 1957.

Bill was a graduate of Marion High School, Class of 1951. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University in 1960. He served his country in the United States Army with the Third Armored Cavalry and was stationed in Germany at the end of the Korean War.

Bill worked as an engineer for Elder Manufacturing Company and Norge Corporation, later retiring from Olin Corporation. Throughout his life, he prioritized his faith and his family above all else.

His family holds many cherished memories, especially the annual Jack family campouts at Kentucky Lake. Bill and Marjorie enjoyed caring for their property, traveling, and camping together. He also took pleasure in woodworking, researching genealogy, and photography.

Bill was an active member of Zion United Church of Christ in Marion and a former member of First Presbyterian Church in Herrin. At both churches, he enjoyed singing in the choirs, serving on church boards, and using his carpentry skills for building renovations, including work at Camp Carew.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Jack of Herrin, IL; his children, Linda (Chuck) Cairatti of Spring Hill, TN, Dianna (Tom) King of Herrin, IL, and Reona (John) Daly of Carbondale, IL; his grandchildren, Sarah Cairatti (Brian Carreira) of Whippany, NJ, Rachel Cairatti (Grace Fu) of Salt Lake City, UT, Jared (Ciara) King of Carterville, IL, Faith King Snider (Luke Snider) of Ava, IL, Kellyn Daly of Nashville, TN, Luke Daly of Pittsburgh, PA, and Connor Daly of Carbondale, IL; his great grandchildren, Simone and Charlotte Carreira, and McCartney and Jude King; and his brother, Joe Jack of Herrin, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Anna Jack; his brothers, Robert and Charles Jack; and his in laws, Modena Jack, Nadine Jack, Herman and Helen Dahmer.

Arrangements are entrusted to Blue Funeral Home under the direction of Binkley Ross. Visitation will be held May 2, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 930 W. Cherry St., Marion, IL 62959. A graveside service will follow at Davis Prairie Cemetery in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion United Church of Christ or Davis Prairie Cemetery, c/o Gail Blumenstock, 14500 Pittsburg Road, Marion, IL 62959.

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This obituary was published by Binkley Ross Family of Funeral Homes.