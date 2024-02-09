OBITUARY: Billy Dean Chesnut

Billy Dean Chesnut, age 83, beloved husband of Lennis Lovett Chesnut, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at NHC Maury Regional Transitional Care Center.

A native of Maury County, Billy was born on September 21, 1940, and was the son of the late Joseph Uriah Chesnut and the late Annie Hardison Chesnut.

He was a 1958 graduate of Columbia Central High School and married Lennis Lovett on March 28, 1959. As a teenager, Billy started working as a milk truck driver for Massie Brown who was a great influence on his life. Throughout his diverse career, Billy worked various other jobs including, a delivery driver for Parks Harris Meat Company, Colonial Bread Company, REA Express, and Lance Inc. He also ran the Upholstery Shop in Mt. Pleasant and worked for Chem Haulers/Reagent Chemical Company and the Maury County Highway Department until his retirement in 2006.

Billy was a man of exceptional talents, possessing the ability to fix and repair anything, even constructing his own home. He played a significant role in designing the New Lasea Church building where he served as an Elder for many years. More recently, Billy attended Spring Hill Church of Christ. An avid outdoorsman, Billy found joy in hunting, fishing, gardening, and raising goats. However, his greatest pleasure came from spending cherished moments with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Valerie (John) Bernhart of Spring Hill, Kimberly (Britt) Hanes of Columbia, Randall Dean (Ginger) Chesnut of Spring Hill, sisters, JoAnn (Larry) Anderson of Spring Hill, Mary Lou White of Columbia, grandchildren, Matthew Dean (Erin) Chesnut, Sarah Bernhart Tipton, Daniel (Angel) Bernhart, Reagan Hanes, great-grandchildren, Hailey Elizabeth Chesnut, Noah Dean Chesnut, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Chesnut, sisters, Glenn Derryberry, Jean Horne, Ervie Carpenter, grandson in law, Luke Tipton, nephew, Bobby Carpenter, niece, Mary Jean Ivens, and cherished friends Ivo & Alta Hardison who were like second parents to him when his father passed away at an early age.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Randy Fox and John Waldrum officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Those proudly serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Bernhart, Matthew Chesnut, John Bernhart, Britt Hanes, Jimmy Warf, and Farris Lovett. Honorary pallbearers will include Tony Hie and Edward Harmon.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Spring Hill Church of Christ Guyana Mission Fund, 5351 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/