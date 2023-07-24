OBITUARY: Billy Carl Tomlin

Billy Carl Tomlin, age 85 passed away July 20, 2023. Native of Williamson County, TN and made his home in the Harpeth Community.

He was a land surveyor for over forty years. Billy Carl was known for his love for farming and working hard to be successful in his many business ventures. He loved his family and was always there for them.

Preceded in death by wife, Barbara Jean Jackson Tomlin; parents, Nathan and Edith Tomlin; brothers, Dorris Tomlin, Harold Tomlin and sister, Mary Tomlin.

Survived by: children, Timmy Lee Jackson and Jeannie Jackson Galavin; brother, James Lee (Mary Alice) Tomlin; grandchildren, Paul Wyatt, Jessica Jenkins and Ronnie (Melissa) Jackson; great-grandchildren, Braxton Wyatt, Dustin & Ella Jenkins, David, Isaac, Levi and Molly Jackson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, July 24, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Tomlin and Jackson Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation was 4-8 PM Sunday and 10:00 AM until service time on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

